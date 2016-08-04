The filter typically lasts for 3 months in a polluted environment (with an average AQI of 200). In a less polluted environment (such as most of the U.S.), it lasts between 3 and 6 months. We can actually calculate the filter life for you: By tracking how polluted the air is around the filter—as well as Wynd’s airflow level and usage duration—we can tell you how used up the filter is and alert you when it’s time to order a replacement. You can opt into subscribing to automatic replacement filter shipments.