30 day money-back guarantee
We stand behind our product. If you're not satisfied with Wynd for any reason within 30 days of receiving it, you can return it for a full refund.
Wynd creates a bubble of clean air around you by removing dust, allergens, smoke, and pollution from your personal space. It filters harmful particles out of the air around you to help you stay healthy.Learn more
Wynd is the size of a water bottle, so it’s easy to use anywhere—in offices, hotels, cars, public transportation, and more.
Wynd isn’t just an air purifier—it’s an intelligent personal air quality system. It monitors your environment and cleans as needed.
The Wynd Air Quality Tracker continuously monitors the air around you and alerts you when it becomes unhealthy. The tracker senses particulate matter, such as allergens, tobacco smoke, bacteria, mold spores, and industrial pollution.
Wynd's medical grade filter traps particulates such as pollen, pet dander, bacteria, as well as industrial pollution particulates from sources such as traffic, factories, and power plants
The filter typically lasts for 3 months in a polluted environment (with an average AQI of 200). In a less polluted environment (such as most of the U.S.), it lasts between 3 and 6 months. We can actually calculate the filter life for you: By tracking how polluted the air is around the filter—as well as Wynd’s airflow level and usage duration—we can tell you how used up the filter is and alert you when it’s time to order a replacement. You can opt into subscribing to automatic replacement filter shipments.
Depending on purification level, Wynd ranges from 30 decibels (quiet rural area) to 55 decibels (a normal conversation).
When it's not plugged in, Wynd (the purifier and tracker combined) lasts for about 8 hours on normal use (continuously running at a medium purification level).
When it's not docked into the purifier or plugged in, the tracker can last for over a week if it senses every hour.
You can use the tracker completely independently. If you purchase the tracker by itself, it will come with its own charger.
Send us a note at distribution@hellowynd.com.
Yes you can! Just reach out to us at sales@hellowynd.com. We have minimum order quantities and charge an extra fee for customization.